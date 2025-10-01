Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring his second goal for Newcastle United v Union SG. | Getty Images

Union SG 0-4 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and co have fared in the Champions League.

Newcastle United beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 at Lotto Park in the Champions League - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday with the injured Tino Livramento dropping out and Kieran Trippier coming in at right-back while Anthony Gordon replaced Jacob Murphy, who dropped to the bench.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in their opening group phase match at St James’ Park just under a fortnight ago. The Magpies failed to win any of their three away games last time out in the Champions League and haven’t won a competitive match on the continent since a 1-0 win over Metalist Kharkiv in 2013 courtesy of a Shola Ameobi penalty.

Ameobi also scored twice in United’s previous Champions League away win, which came at Bayer Leverkusen in 2003.

Newcastle took the lead with their first away goal of the season through a Sandro Tonali effort that deflected in off Nick Woltemade. UEFA later credited Woltemade with the goal as replays showed the German’s smart flick en route to the net.

Just before half-time, Newcastle were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead as Anthony Elanga was brought down inside the box. Anthony Gordon stepped up and converted his second goal in as many Champions League matches this season.

Newcastle were handed another penalty just after the hour mark following a VAR check on a handball. Gordon stepped up and made it 3-0.

Substitutes William Osula and Harvey Barnes combined in the closing stages with the latter converting one on one to make it 4-0.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Made a good save to parry an effort from Adem Zorgane wide midway through the first half. Made several more from distance in the second half and had to remain alert despite Newcastle’s general dominance.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Put a good volleyed cross into the box that was headed wide by Joelinton. Comfortable.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Handled himself well against Union SG’s forward line when put under some pressure. Continues to show his class at the back.

Sven Botman - 7

Had a couple of unconvincing headers but was generally solid at the back and covered for Dan Burn well.

Dan Burn - 6

Deployed at left-back once again. Tidy in possession and pushed up when he could to support Anthony Gordon. Caught out once early in the second half which almost led to a Union SG goal.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Effectively put Newcastle in front with a deflected effort from the edge of the box. Brought plenty of intensity as Newcastle controlled the game. Ran the show and came close to making it 5-0 late on with a well-saved strike.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Won the ball back well on a couple of occasions. Showed a few flashes of quality in the middle of the park.

Joelinton - 6

Headed wide of the right post. Not as involved as his midfield teammates and was taken off before the hour. Booked.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Had a couple of openings and opportunities to cross from the right but couldn’t find a teammate. Had a few questionable moments in possession but won the penalty at the end of the half after cutting inside. The attempted clearance of his cross led to Newcastle’s opener as well. Had an opportunity to make it 3-0 early in the second half. Not his most convincing but well involved.

Anthony Gordon - 9

Not a lot was coming off for him early on despite getting into some good areas. Made it three goals in two Champions League with two penalty goals. Well involved and showed his confidence in the second half, setting up the attack for Newcastle’s fourth. A statement performance.

Nick Woltemade - 8

Not a lot was coming off for him early on put played a couple of lovely passes to his teammates when dropping deep. Claimed his third goal in four starts for his new club. Really grew into the game and showed his quality after that with a silky display.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley -

On for Joelinton 59: Tidy and alert as Newcastle saw out a comfortable win.

Lewis Hall - 6

On for Guimaraes 73: Had a couple of touches down the left side and had a couple of openings going forward.

Harvey Barnes - 7

On for Elanga 73: Made it 4-0 with a good run and finish, his first of the season.

On for Woltemade: 73: Broke away and slid in Harvey Barnes to make it 4-0.

On for Trippier 83