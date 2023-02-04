Eddie Howe answers big Newcastle United question on Bruno Guimaraes
Eddie Howe addressed the enforced absence of Bruno Guimaraes – after a fourth draw in five games for Newcastle United.
Howe’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at St James’s Park tonight. An early strike from Callum Wilson was cancelled out by 32nd-minute goal from Lucas Paqueta.
Guimaraes was serving the first game of a three-match suspension following his dismissal in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.
Asked if his team had missed the midfielder, Howe said: "Undoubtedly, he's that difference-maker with an eye for a pass. He has creative flair we possibly missed today."
The result left the club fourth in the Premier League, and Howe said: "It was a tight game. Very bright start, it was quite a strange opening. We didn't carry that on for the first half. Second half was good, but we couldn't break them down.
"I don't think we were bad in the first half, but we didn't keep up our momentum. I don't think we stamped our authority on the game.
"They scored a poor goal from our high standards. In the second half we wanted to re-establish intensity. We did that for the majority of the half, we had possession and chances, but didn't take that chance."
On the team’s run of draws, United’s head coach added: "Teams, when they play us now, it's a second look at us.
"Teams will make it difficult for us. West Ham wanted a tight game. The onus was on us to break them down."