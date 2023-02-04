Howe’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at St James’s Park tonight. An early strike from Callum Wilson was cancelled out by 32nd-minute goal from Lucas Paqueta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes was serving the first game of a three-match suspension following his dismissal in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

Asked if his team had missed the midfielder, Howe said: "Undoubtedly, he's that difference-maker with an eye for a pass. He has creative flair we possibly missed today."

The result left the club fourth in the Premier League, and Howe said: "It was a tight game. Very bright start, it was quite a strange opening. We didn't carry that on for the first half. Second half was good, but we couldn't break them down.

"I don't think we were bad in the first half, but we didn't keep up our momentum. I don't think we stamped our authority on the game.

"They scored a poor goal from our high standards. In the second half we wanted to re-establish intensity. We did that for the majority of the half, we had possession and chances, but didn't take that chance."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

On the team’s run of draws, United’s head coach added: "Teams, when they play us now, it's a second look at us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad