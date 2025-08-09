Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon after both players left the field of play early during their defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United suffered a fourth defeat in six pre-season matches when they fell to a 2-0 reverse against Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park. The Magpies, looking to defend their Sela Cup trophy, matched Diego Simeone’s side for large parts of the first-half and went into the break goalless

However, an early counter-attack from the visitors was a suckerpunch to their hopes of picking up a first win in pre-season before Antoine Griezmann struck just after the hour mark to wrap up the win for the visitors. Whilst a sell-out St James’ Park were able to see Anthony Elanga in action on Tyneside for the first time, they also witnessed a very worrying moment when Anthony Gordon went down injured towards the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon played most of Saturday’s game as a striker in the absence of Alexander Isak who was left out of both matchday squads amid talk of a move to Liverpool. That striker position is up for grabs again next weekend and Gordon, before his injury, would likely have filled that void at Villa Park.

Eddie Howe reveals Anthony Gordon injury update

Amid fears that Gordon had suffered a muscle injury on Saturday, Howe revealed a more positive update on the former Everton man and has hinted that he is hopeful of having Gordon available to him next week: “We hope he’s ok.

“We think he’s got an ankle problem. Initially, maybe thought it was a muscle problem but the good news is that we think it is just a twist. So the initial feeling is that he should be ok.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“The last thing we want going into the last week is any type of injury to any player. We don’t have the depth to cover that so fingers crossed he is ok.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon had enjoyed a decent game until the point he was substituted and had just been shifted out to left-wing as Howe rotated his front three. Harvey Barnes came over to the right as Elanga was given a chance through the middle.

Travelling to Villa Park without a recognised senior striker, though, is a concern. A move for Yoane Wissa is still ongoing in the background, but even if that was completed before their trip to the Midlands, it would be a big ask for the DR Congo international to start within days of his arrival.

At the other end of the pitch, there were also concerns on Saturday that Sven Botman had potentially suffered a fresh injury setback. The Dutchman was withdrawn at half-time but Howe revealed that his substitution was a planned move from the club to protect the defender.

“That was the plan with Sven,” United’s head coach told the Gazette. “We have to be careful with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He picked up a slight groin issue [v Arsenal] but he’s back now and trained yesterday for the first time and got through 45 minutes so I’m delighted with him.”

Howe also revealed that Lewis Hall, who played 45 minutes against Espanyol on Friday night, was also having his minutes managed: “Both players are in similar positions where they are physically fit but lacking in match action so we need to not rush their comebacks, push them too hard and risk further injury.

“We have a long season ahead, we need every player to contribute and they are both massive players for us.”