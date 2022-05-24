The midfielder is out of contract at St James’s Park this summer – and Howe wants to keep him at St James’s Park.

Howe – who has secured Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett on new deals – was asked for an update on contract talks with Longstaff after yesterday’s season-ending 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Asked if a deal had been agreed with Longstaff, United’s head coach said: “No, but I anticipate that we can hopefully we can come to a successful conclusion soon on that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longstaff spoke about his future last month. The 24-year-old said: “I’m just focusing on trying to be the best footballer I can every day, and hopefully that’ll be here. If it’s not, it’s not. I’m just focusing on being the best I can be.”