The midfielder is out of contract at St James’s Park this summer – and Howe wants to keep him at St James’s Park.
Howe – who has secured Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett on new deals – was asked for an update on contract talks with Longstaff after yesterday’s season-ending 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Asked if a deal had been agreed with Longstaff, United’s head coach said: “No, but I anticipate that we can hopefully we can come to a successful conclusion soon on that.”
Longstaff spoke about his future last month. The 24-year-old said: “I’m just focusing on trying to be the best footballer I can every day, and hopefully that’ll be here. If it’s not, it’s not. I’m just focusing on being the best I can be.”