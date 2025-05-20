Newcastle United have already lined up two summer transfers, but Eddie Howe isn’t getting too excited.

The Newcastle head coach has hinted that it will be a ‘big summer’ ahead for the club after successfully overcoming the PSR issues that plagued them last summer.

The Magpies’ transfer spending has been limited in recent windows, but the club are looking to make some major moves in the transfer market for the first time since the summer of 2023.

While those moves are yet to surface ahead of the transfer window opening next month, Newcastle have already agreed two transfers that will take place next month.

Newcastle United double transfer already agreed

Newcastle announced earlier in the season that Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia will join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August.

It is understood Salia will join Newcastle on a five-year professional contract on August 30.

The teenager scored six goals in 29 league appearances for Dinamo Tbilisi last season and has scored once in 15 appearances so far this season, operating mainly off the left wing.

Following confirmation of Salia’s arrival, Howe said: “I managed to have a good conversation with him, his family and representatives.

“He seemed like a really good lad with a great attitude and hungry to learn. His next step is slightly unclear but he is certainly a talented young player.”

Another left winger set to join the club is 18-year-old Antonio Cordero. Newcastle have agreed a pre-contract deal with the Spanish winger once his contract at Malaga expires at the end of June.

Cordero has scored six goals and assisted seven in 37 appearances for Malaga in the Spanish second tier this season. Sources in Spain have claimed the youngster has also agreed a five-year professional contract at Newcastle.

The Magpies plan to loan out Cordero and Salia for the 2025-26 season, much like the club did with the signing of Yankuba Minteh from Odense in 2023. Minteh spent the season at Feyenoord and ended up joining Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million last summer without making an appearance for United.

Eddie Howe stresses importance of youth signings

Howe admitted that the signings of players such as Salia and Cordero won’t take up too much of his focus and energy, with his priority being first-team additions.

But the Newcastle head coach did recognise the value in having a recruitment strategy in place that generates an influx of young talent.

“I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first-team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

Howe has handed opportunities to several young players in recent seasons with 19-year-old Lewis Miley becoming a regular fixture in Newcastle’s matchday squad.

The Magpies boss has also handed out a first-team debut to Trevan Sanusi this season, while teenagers such as Leo Shahar and Sean Neave have been around the first team squad on the training ground and matchdays despite not getting on the pitch.

Although Newcastle are looking to compete at the top of the Premier League and for more major trophies after their Carabao Cup success, Howe is keen to have a pathway in place to allow young players to develop through the academy system and into a first-team environment. Leaving the door open for young additions such as Cordero and Salia in the seasons to come.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."