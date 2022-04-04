Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United front three of Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood and Ryan Fraser

Antonio Conte’s side came from behind at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday to inflict a third successive defeat on Howe’s side.

Howe felt that his 15th-placed team took too many risks after going 2-1 down.

United’s head coach was also asked about his front three of Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood and Ryan Fraser in his post-match press conference. Saint-Maximin had been recalled for what was his first start since mid-February, while Wood started after returning from international duty with New Zealand.

They struggled to make an impression in the final third of the pitch, but Howe felt their performances “weren’t the issue” for Newcastle, who gave up possession too cheaply as they chased the game.

Asked about his front three, Howe said: “They’re going to be hugely-important for us. I think it was a difficult one for Chris, because he’s had games away, a lot of travelling, so that’s why we withdrew him, to keep him in a good physical condition.

“They got minimal ball. Maxi was a real threat whenever he got the ball. I think he can be pleased. Ryan, in the first half, I thought again was a threat on transition. I’ll back the players. I know we’ve got enough quality to score goals. That wasn’t the issue today.”

Newcastle, nine points above the relegation zone, now have a run of three successive home games, starting with the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Newcastle United's Chris Wood battles for possession with Eric Dier.

