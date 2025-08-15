Newcastle United latest news:Could one of the Magpies’ newest signings feature when Eddie Howe’s side face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday?

Newcastle United’s on-field results during pre-season couldn’t deflect attention away from a summer of frustration in the transfer market. Zero wins during their off-season efforts will not have pleased Eddie Howe ahead of their start to the Premier League season.

Of course, results don’t matter at all in the grand scheme of things during pre-season, but it would have been nice for the Magpies to distract supporters from a range of off-field issues with some commanding victories. Amongst all the doom and gloom, some of which has subsided following an increase in activity in the transfer market, one man has really grabbed his opportunity to impress.

Park Seung-Soo joined the Magpies in an understated transfer from Suwon Bluewings in July and immediately joined Howe and his first team out in Asia. After being an unused substitute against Arsenal in Singapore, Park made his debut against Team K-League as a late substitute at his former stadium.

The teenager enjoyed a very impressive cameo in that game and supported that by showcasing his skills against Tottenham Hotspur a few days later. Those performances earned him a start against Espanyol at St James’ Park on Friday night.

And Park was one of the most impressive performers on that night, lighting up St James’ Park every time he touched the ball.

Eddie Howe’s plans for Park Seung-Soo

Park’s performances during pre-season may have given Howe a fresh headache to consider this season. Although as a left-winger he has plenty of competition ahead of him, with Anthony Gordon set to start as a striker on Saturday, Park will need to act as cover for Harvey Barnes at Villa Park.

That could give Park an opportunity to achieve one of his dreams, just weeks after moving to St James’ Park: “When I joined the team, I really felt that the players were physically and athletically perfect,” Park said after making his debut against Team K-League.

“I realized I need to build more strength through additional weight training. I want to adapt to the team quickly and work hard so I can make my Premier League debut as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to be the second someone else — I want to be the first Park Seung-soo. I want to become someone others want to emulate.”

That first taste of Premier League may not come this weekend, although he now has the perfect opportunity to stamp his mark on the first-team. And if Howe’s recent comments are anything to go by, then Park has already left an impression on his new head coach.

“At the moment he'll train with us, he's done well enough to earn that right,” Howe said when asked what the future could hold for the winger. “He's been excellent in the little cameos he had as a substitute and starting the game.

“I thought he was one of our better players. Fitness-wise, I think it's a big step up for him. So we knew that he would not last probably longer than the time he played on the pitch [v Espanyol].

“He's got this great ability to beat defenders, he's a confident lad. I think he's done really well.”