Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has dropped a major hint ahead of his side’s clash with Bradford City.

Eddie Howe has dropped a big selection hint ahead of his side’s clash against Bradford City at St James’ Park. The Magpies begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at home against the League One leaders on Wednesday night - aiming to avoid an early exit at the hands of one of the country’s in form teams.

Three days on from their goalless draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League, Howe and his side will be hoping they can continue this busy run of fixtures with a result and progress in a competition they have enjoyed a very good recent record in. Bradford, meanwhile, will head to the north east with hope of causing an upset and adding their name to a list of lower league opponents that have knocked-out Howe’s Newcastle United in cup competitions.

The clash against Bradford will be their third game inside seven days and with two Premier League and a Champions League match to come before the next international break, there is very little time for the squad to rest and recuperate between matches with such a packed schedule.

Howe made seven changes to his starting XI at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and could make more when Graham Alexander’s side head to Tyneside.

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United selection hint

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of the Bantams, Howe revealed that he was considering some changes to his starting XI and that those players that have played three games since the international break could be in-line for a rest.

“There will be an element of rotation again. The guys that have played three games last week, we might look to give them a rest.

“We want to pick a strong team, we want to try and progress so I have to get the balance right. Also, you don’t want players to lose rhythm, that’s important too.”

Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali were the four players to start all three games last week against Wolves, Barcelona and Bournemouth and could be the ones handed a rest on Wednesday night. It is expected that Nick Woltemade, who started against Bournemouth at the weekend, will be given another rest against Bradford on Wednesday night.

Will Osula, who made his first Newcastle United start in this competition just-shy of a year ago, could come in to replace the German international. Whilst fans will be desperate to see their new club-record signing in action, Howe has reiterated the need for patience.

“Nick has made a really strong start. I think Nick will improve the fitter he gets.

“That’s a huge thing. He’s come to us not being used to the demands of Premier League football and this league is relentless physically and our schedule is relentless.

“In terms of us doing physical work with him, that’s very, very difficult. A lot of what we will be doing with him in the short-term is keeping him fit by not putting him in dangerous positions by making him play consecutive 90 minutes too early.

“Fitness will be an issue because the Premier League is different as I say. That’s the biggest thing for him and once he gets fitter, I think you’ll see an even better product.”