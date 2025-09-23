Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe is expected to make a raft of changes to his starting XI for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash against Bradford City on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United’s defence of the Carabao Cup gets underway against Bradford City on Wednesday night. The Bantams currently sit top of the League One table and will head to the north east full of hope of a giant-killing against a goal-shy Newcastle United side.

The Magpies, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid being ‘pecked by the chickens’, although it’s likely that Eddie Howe will rotate his starting XI from the one that began their goalless draw against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Here, we take a look at the much rotated Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could pick for the clash against Bradford City. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Bradford City

GK - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale could make his Newcastle United debut against Bradford City. Nick Pope has kept four clean sheets in six games this season, but Ramsdale may be handed an opportunity to start this week.

RB - Emil Krafth

Krafth has been used in a variety of roles during his time at Newcastle United - but a return to right back could be on the cards on Wednesday night if he is offered a rare chance to start.

CB - Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles made his first competitive appearance since March 2024 on Sunday and could be handed a start this week. The club captain has not been included in their Champions League squad and so won’t be available to play in Brussels next week.

CB - Sven Botman

Botman played the full 90 on Sunday and may get another opportunity to build his fitness levels this week if Dan Burn is handed a rest.

LB - Kieran Trippier

Trippier was another who was rested at the weekend. With Lewis Hall just returning from injury and Tino Livramento having played a lot of minutes this season, Trippier may start against Bradford City.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes’ run of 68 Premier League starts in a row came to an end at the weekend. The Brazilian was in need of a rest and whilst he may not play the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night, he may be brought back into the fold by Howe.

CM - Lewis Miley

Miley made his 50th appearance for Newcastle United on Sunday - could a 51st be on the cards this week?

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton’s last Carabao Cup appearance was possibly his best in a Newcastle United shirt. He would love to impress again as their defence of the trophy gets underway.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Elanga will be desperate to register his first goal for Newcastle United and could use their clash against League One opposition to do just that.

ST - Will Osula

Osula will likely be drafted in for Nick Woltemade on Wednesday night. Osula made his first Newcastle United start in this competition last season as he led the line during their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon is back from a domestic ban and will be keen on building his minutes ahead of a potential return to a Premier League starting XI at the weekend.