Eddie Howe believes there is still ‘a lot more to come’ from Lewis Hall following the Newcastle United defender’s first senior England call-up.

Hall will join Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland this month. The 20-year-old has been capped by England at youth level up to Under-21s but could earn his first senior cap this month.

Tino Livramento, who was called up to the England senior squad in the last two international breaks, is back with the Under-21s side this month. Hall and Livramento will miss Newcastle’s upcoming warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia for non-international players. Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka are also away on international duty while Lewis Miley has been called up to the England Under-20s side.

“Delighted for Lewis,” Howe said on Hall’s call up to the England squad. “He's had a really good start to the season with really consistent, really mature displays.

“There's still a lot more to come from him but we're seeing him evolve and develop week-in, week-out and he’s adding layers to his game all the time but it’s a great achievement for someone so young.”

Reflecting on the upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Howe added: “The plan is to get some warm-weather training in so we will go to Saudi Arabia for three to four days and then we'll come back.”

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and his team-mates training during a warm weather training camp in January 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before that, Newcastle face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (2pm kick-off). The match is set to see them come up against former midfielder Elliot Anderson - whom the club sold to Forest for £35million in the summer in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

And Howe continued to speak highly of the 22-year-old, backing him to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Gordon and Hall at international level. Anderson was called up to the Scotland senior squad last season but has since switched to represent England at Under-21s level.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, in my opinion,” Howe said when asked if Anderson could become a full England international. “I remember having many conversations with Elliot about his international future, because that was slightly up in the air.

“For me, he should set his dreams and his aims very high, because it was obvious he had the ability to get to wherever he wanted to go. England is a big aim for him and I see that in his future, definitely.”