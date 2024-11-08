Lee Carsley has hailed Lewis Hall’s consistency as a big reason for handing the Newcastle United man his first call-up to a senior England squad.

Hall enjoyed a very good end to the season last campaign and has continued that form into the new campaign, cementing himself as Newcastle United’s starting left-back. The former Chelsea loanee was named as the club’s Player of the Month for October and after a string of impressive performances which culminated in a Man of the Match display against Arsenal, could be handed his first England cap later this month.

The Three Lions face Greece in Athens before hosting the Republic of Ireland at Wembley to conclude their Nations League campaign. Those two games will also be Carsley’s last two as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes up the reins next year.

Hall is one of three uncapped players that have been called up by Carsley to his latest squad alongside Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Whilst Jones has been included in an England squad before, Hall and Harwood-Bellis have never been involved in a senior squad and Carsley explained his reasoning for handing the pair their maiden call-ups.

England’s interim manager said: “Both players have played a lot of minutes this season and showed they can play at a high level. I know them both really well.Taylor is a player who really deserves it, he’s a brilliant captain.

“Lewis has taken his time to settle in but has shown he can be consistent, he’s got a great left foot. It’s a good challenge to see if he can maintain that.”

Hall will be joined by Magpies teammate Anthony Gordon in the squad. Gordon has become a regular in the England set-up since being handed his debut by Gareth Southgate back in March.

However, there will be no Nick Pope or Tino Livramento in the squad with both being omitted by Carsley this time round despite both players being a key part of a Newcastle United defence that has conceded just ten league goals this season, the third-best record in the division behind only Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.