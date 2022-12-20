Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United ‘in discussions’ to complete January deal

Karius’ short term deal at Newcastle is set to expire in January but both the player and club are keen to agree a new deal. The 29-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut since arriving on a free transfer in September.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper did play the opening 45 minutes of United’s 5-0 friendly win against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and was in line to start the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Tuesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loris Karius of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But Nick Pope’s prompt return from the World Cup saw the England international get the nod for the 2-1 friendly win against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and he remains Howe's first choice as The Magpies prepare for the return of competitive football.

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, who isn’t part of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, was named on the bench on Saturday ahead of Karius and Karl Darlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe claims Karius is in contention for the Bournemouth match alongside Pope and Darlow. But the Newcastle head coach also admitted that the club are no closer to agreeing a new deal with the German.

“He’s in contention with the other goalkeepers,” Howe said. “I don’t believe anything further has happened on his contract, I think that’s something we’re assessing and in discussions with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karius believes there is a ‘good chance’ he will stay at Newcastle at least until the end of the season as he hopes to make his competitive debut in the near future.

Speaking following his 45 minute friendly appearance in Saudi Arabia, he told the club website: “It has been all positive and we're going to have some talks and see what we're going to do but of course I can see myself here for longer and push and hopefully get some more appearances in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad