Joe Willock makes a welcome injury return as Sandro Tonali remains involved

After five months out injured, there was a welcome spot on the bench for Joe Willock following his return to full training last week. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed the midfielder was ‘getting closer’ after a pre-match training session. Willock was named as a substitute alongside Sandro Tonali, who awaits a verdict to the investigation into alleged illegal betting that could see him handed a lengthy ban, if found guilty.

Tonali will continue to be involved for Newcastle until the club are told otherwise, but it is understood that a verdict is likely to be reached before the Wolverhampton Wanderers match on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

For the return to Champions League action, Howe made two changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday. Two goalscorers in the match, Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson, dropped to the bench with Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak replacing them in the starting line-up.

Joe Willock of Newcastle United inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Borussia Dortmund at St. James Park on October 25, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United transfer interest as midfielder stars at St James’ Park

A battling first-half which saw Nick Pope pull off a world class double save to deny Donyell Malen and Niclas Fullkrug, came to a close with Dortmund taking the lead. It was the first time Newcastle had trailed in this season’s Champions League competition as Felix Nmecha arrived in the box to score what would prove to be the winner.

The goal reflected visitors’ strength in the transition in the opening 45 minutes in particular as Anthony Gordon was tackled by Nico Schlotterbeck in the Dortmund half and 10 seconds later Nmecha was applying a pin-point first-time finish to give his side the lead.

It was Nmecha’s first goal for Dortmund since his move from Wolfsburg in the summer. Newcastle were also linked with a move for the 23-year-old, with Howe confirming afterwards: “He’s a player we looked at and we really liked but he went to Borussia Dortmund.”

Newcastle ultimately went on to sign Tonali instead as their main midfield addition instead, though Howe was quick to remind reporters in his post-match press conference: “It’s never as simple as that.”

Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammate Nico Schlotterbeck after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Borussia Dortmund at St. James Park on October 25, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United injury ‘crisis’

Newcastle head into a hectic run of fixtures with a paper-thin squad following three more injury blows suffered this week.

During Wednesday night’s match, Isak was withdrawn with a groin injury inside the opening quarter-hour while Murphy lasted just five minutes after coming on as a substitute before suffering a dislocated shoulder.

In addition, Elliot Anderson has also been ruled out for ‘a few weeks’ with a back problem. And with Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes currently sidelined too, Howe doesn’t have many options heading into a run of five games in a fortnight.

Newcastle are set to head into Saturday’s match at Wolves with Wilson as the only available striker in the squad, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles as the only available central defenders (should Dan Burn play left-back) with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron the only obvious choices to start on the wing.

There is also the pressing issue of Tonali’s potential ban and a possible suspension for Bruno Guimaraes should he pick up one more booking in the Premier League.

“It is [looking really stretched],” admitted The Magpies’ boss. “It’s a strange one because you look at Murph’s injury and Elliot’s, they’re quite difficult injuries to get your head around.

“They happen and you have to adjust and that’s all you can do, you can’t sit here and analyse it too much. It’s a case of right, get on with it.

“We’ll group the players, massive game at Wolves ahead, we’re still in a very good position in the Champions League and a very good position in the Premier League.

“We’ve made a positive start and every player in the squad is vitally important and we need to pull them together in this moment.”

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘A lesson’ for Newcastle United

Howe described the 1-0 defeat as a ‘lesson’ for his players after a positive opening two Champions League matches, and it was hard to disagree.

The Magpies weren’t at their best on Wednesday and were punished. Though they were unfortunate not to take something from the match given their second half opportunities - fine margins proving key.

As Newcastle chased an equaliser, Callum Wilson saw a close-range effort saved by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal after a one-two with Gordon inside the box. Both Wilson and Gordon were then denied by the crossbar in the closing stages of the match as the visitors held out for three points.

Newcastle United player ratings from the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

All to play for heading into two big Champions League away days

There was an unusual feeling for Newcastle at the full-time whistle as Dortmund became only the fifth side to beat Howe’s side at St James’ Park since he took charge in November 2021. The Bundesliga outfit are also the first team to win a European fixture away to The Magpies since Barcelona in 2003 and the first team to stop them scoring at home this season.

As a result, Dortmund moved above Newcastle into second in Group F. Both teams have four points from their opening three games but Dortmund’s win gives them the advantage on head-to-head, which is prioritised over goal difference in the tournament.