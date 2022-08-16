Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the transfer window set to close on September 1, Newcastle are still frantically trying to secure further signings to help improve their squad.

Howe is particularly keen to improve his attacking options. The Magpies have started the new season with just two recognised senior strikers in Callum Wilson and Chris Wood.

But the club have been strongly linked with several attacking players over the summer, most notably Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle tabled a bid for the 20-year-old forward before Paris Saint-Germain swooped in to secure his signature on an initial loan deal from Reims.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been seen as an alternative to Ekitike with contact previously made regarding a potential loan move.

And last week, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos emerged as Newcastle’s new top attacking target following his impressive start to the season.

One thing all three players have in common is that they are classed as ‘under-21’ players and therefore wouldn’t take up a space in United’s already full 25-man squad for the first half of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Goncalo Ramos of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring a goal during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Although Ramos has recently turned 21, the fact that he was born after January 1, 2001 means he would not need to be registered as part of Newcastle’s 25-man squad if he were to sign.

And when asked if Newcastle are consciously targeting first-team ready players who would not take up a place in the 25-man squad due to their young age, Howe told The Gazette: “Yes, that's certainly part of my belief.

"I believe in young players, regardless of whether they are in our academy or if we sign them.

"Certainly, that's part of where this club needs to be for the future with transfer fees because we know how high they can be and the cost.

"If you can get players early before they explode in terms of value, that's certainly something I think we've got to look at for the future.”