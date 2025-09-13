Eddie Howe has commented on Newcastle United’s appointment of David Hopkinson as the club’s new CEO.

Eddie Howe has tipped new Newcastle United chief executive officer David Hopkinson to be a ‘great appointment’ for the club.

Hopkinson arrived as Newcastle’s new CEO last week. He succeeds Darren Eales, who had stepped away from the role after three years due to health reasons

Saturday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park will be Hopkinson’s first matchday and first official public appearance in his new role.

The Canadian arrives on Tyneside after serving as president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports in New York, leading the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. His previous venture in football came as head of global partnerships at Real Madrid.

In just over a week as CEO, Hopkinson has been quick to communicate with an official statement, on-camera interview and an open letter to supporters.

Newcastle United CEO’s open letter to supporters

Hopkinson’s letter read: “To all Newcastle United fans, as I settle into my new role, I wanted to take a moment to extend a heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome I have received.

“Since arriving last week, I have had so many conversations with people inside and outside the club. I’ve gained invaluable insights, and I’m looking forward to connecting and engaging with more of you in the weeks and months to come.

“I’m also looking forward to getting out into the community in the coming weeks to meet more of you and understand what makes this region so special.

“My first impression is this is one united family, on and off the pitch. It is the people who make this football club so special and it is a privilege for me and my family to now be a part of it.

“I’m also truly excited about the future that lies ahead of us. My aim is to build on the tremendous work that preceded me with a renewed sense of alignment for everyone, helping us to grow and win together.

“While I have seen, heard and felt your pride and passion at close hand in recent days, I strongly suspect it will be nothing compared to what I will experience at St. James’ Park in the coming days.

“I can’t wait to be with you for my first game as CEO on Saturday and to be alongside you for the phenomenal journey ahead of us. The best is yet to come. David.”

Eddie Howe reacts to David Hopkinson appointment

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been vital in the club’s success since his arrival in November 2021. As such, any endorsement from him holds a lot of weight.

And Hopkinson has made a positive early impression on the Magpies boss.

“Yeah, [we’ve had] several conversations, great person again, really great energy,” Howe chuckled. “I laugh because he's very, very positive and I think he's a great appointment. I think it's an appointment that was much needed, unfortunately, with Darren's illness.

“It left a big gap and David will come in and hopefully take the club off the pitch as you say into a new direction.”

With the CEO role now filled at Newcastle, the club are preparing to appoint a new sporting director. Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson is understood to be the prime candidate for the role after Paul Mitchell’s departure in June.