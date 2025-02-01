Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle United ‘deserved to lose’ as Fulham came from behind to win 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead from Anthony Gordon’s cross in the first half before second-half strikes from Raul Jimenez and substitute Rodrigo Muniz saw Fulham claim three points and a Premier League double of Newcastle.

It’s back-to-back defeats for The Magpies at St James’ Park and Howe admitted there were no excuses for his side’s performance on Saturday after the 4-1 loss to Bournemouth last time out on home turf.

“I thought that there was similarities between the Bournemouth game,” Howe said. “Unfortunately for us, and that's painful for us.

“I don't think we were great athletically again, which is really surprising because we had a really good training week and I really like the look of us going into the game. So I had a really good feeling about how we would perform, but it didn't materialise into the game.

“I thought on the ball, we were wasteful today. I don't think it was anywhere near our best technical level. You put that together, you know, that's not the recipe for a great performance.

“It certainly wasn't from us. Yeah, we probably deserved to lose the game.”

With just over 48 hours left in the transfer window, the defeat exposed the frailties in Newcastle’s squad once again with his options becoming more limited with the sale of Miguel Almiron ahead of the match.

But Howe remained consistent with his message: “No, nothing we can do [in the transfer window]. The window will be what it is. Certainly the results won’t change that.”

The result keeps Newcastle fifth in the Premier League table for the time being while Fulham climbed to ninth. And Fulham head coach Marco Silva was in agreement with Howe that the better side won at St James’ Park.

“We deserved the win and it’s always difficult to play here,” he said. “Newcastle started the first half the better but after 10 minutes we were able to control the game better.

“We were able to break the pressure many times but we lacked the finish in the first half. Anthony Gordon shows great quality in the moment to get the ball in, we should defend better but great quality from him.

“The second half, what a reaction from us. The team reacted really well and took control of the game.”

