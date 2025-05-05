Eddie Howe 'disappointed' with what Yankuba Minteh did v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yankuba Minteh scored against Newcastle United for the second time this season as they drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Minteh opened the scoring for Brighton in the first half as he cut inside onto his left foot before his strike deflected off Dan Burn and into the net.

The Gambian winger also forced a save from Nick Pope before Newcastle went on to grab a late equaliser from the penalty spot. Alexander Isak stepped up and converted his 27th goal of the season to rescue a point for The Magpies as they remained fourth in the table heading into the final three games of the season.

Minteh joined Brighton from Newcastle for £33million last summer and has since scored seven goals and assisted five in 34 games this season. The 20-year-old also scored in Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Newcastle at St James’ Park back in March.

On both occasions, the winger raised his hands as if to apologise to the Newcastle supporters despite never playing a game for the club.

Eddie Howe ‘disappointed’ with Yankuba Minteh goal v NUFC

When asked about Minteh’s goal, Howe said: “The second time he's done it to us this season.

“To a degree, you always know that that's a potential worry for you when you go into the game, just because of his qualities. We knew all about his left foot, we've worked on that. Sometimes you can work on it and it can still come to harm with it.

“We're disappointed with the goal because we should have done better. Generally, though, I think to keep to five or six shots in the game, I thought overall the team defended very, very strongly. Nick had nothing to do, really.

“And that's why you sort of leave then thinking, well, we should have won the game. But yes, we have to accept what we've got.”

Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Yankuba Minteh’s performance v Newcastle United

Following the 1-1 draw, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Minteh’s impact against his former club.

“Very pleased, because I think he showed a great performance, he showed his standards, so he pushed his limits, he tried to play aggressive, to play intense, and that's what really demands from him,” Hurzeler said. “He set a benchmark performance today and now we can see what performances are following.”

Yankuba Minteh ‘in love’ with Brighton after NUFC exit

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Minteh admitted his ‘love’ for Brighton after joining from Newcastle last summer.

Minteh told The Athletic: “I didn’t know anything about that because I’d never heard of it, that thing, ‘PFA’, or something like that [meaning PSR],” he said.

“I just heard from my agent that they wanted to sell me. I said: ‘Okay, if they want to sell me, then it’s fine. I can go to another club and try. I know other clubs are interested in me, so if I don’t play there, then it’s an opportunity to play for another team.’ I wasn’t sad or anything like that.

“All I was doing in the Netherlands [at Feyenoord] was trying to show I could play in the Premier League, because that is all I want. It doesn’t matter if it is Newcastle, Bournemouth or Brighton, but after finding myself in Brighton, I have fallen in love with the club now. I am settled here and I am good here now.

“I don’t have anything against Newcastle. This is how football works. You go to this team, you think you are going to stay there for the rest of your life. Another team wants you, you move to another team.”