Howe made four changes for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The club’s head coach “freshened up” his starting XI after two games in six days, and he has Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron pushing for recall against Liverpool tomorrow.

"Like all games, we look at the opposition, and ourselves to try and pick the best team for that particular game, so we’ll do that against Liverpool,” said Howe, who welcomed Kieran Trippier back into full training this week.

"The thing about the Norwich game, it was our third game in six days, and we always find the third game in a tight congested schedule as probably the one you have to be careful of that you don’t go in fatigued. We’ve had a good week. I’ve got a full squad to pick from, so I’ll try and make the right calls."