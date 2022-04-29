However, an unheralded arrival from Liverpool late last year has also “played a huge part” in the turnaround at St James’s Park, according to Eddie Howe.
Howe recruited coach/analyst Mark Leyland last December, having previously worked with him at Burnley.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Liverpool, United’s head coach said: "Like all my staff, he’s had a big impact. He’s played a huge part in what we’ve done this season. He’s one of a number of people behind the scenes that have put a tireless amount of work in to try and improve the team. We love him to bits. He’s been an integral part of our team."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “They’re obviously in a really good moment, and Eddie’s played a massive part in it. They signed one of our analysts. For sure, he has played a big part as well.”