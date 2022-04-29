However, an unheralded arrival from Liverpool late last year has also “played a huge part” in the turnaround at St James’s Park, according to Eddie Howe.

Howe recruited coach/analyst Mark Leyland last December, having previously worked with him at Burnley.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Liverpool, United’s head coach said: "Like all my staff, he’s had a big impact. He’s played a huge part in what we’ve done this season. He’s one of a number of people behind the scenes that have put a tireless amount of work in to try and improve the team. We love him to bits. He’s been an integral part of our team."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “They’re obviously in a really good moment, and Eddie’s played a massive part in it. They signed one of our analysts. For sure, he has played a big part as well.”