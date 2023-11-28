Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe was left having to hold his tongue after Newcastle United conceded a controversial stoppage-time penalty to draw 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Newcastle were minutes away from a famous Champions League group stage win after Alexander Isak had given the Premier League side a first-half lead. PSG pushed for an equaliser but missed a number of chances before Tino Livramento was penalised for handball following a VAR check and Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot in the 98th minute.

Reflecting on the decision and the result, Howe said: "I'm still coming to terms with it. I feel really flat but at the same time really pleased with what the players gave today.

"Their commitment, execution...We rode our luck. We ran out of luck at the end. I didn't think it was a penalty.

"What you don't take into account with those replays is how quick the ball goes. It hits his chest first. If it hits his hands first, well it's still not a penalty because he's so close. But you can make more of a case.

"It's not a penalty when it hits his chest first and then hits his hand which is low. I'm not allowed to sum it up. I can't say my inner thoughts obviously [I'd get in trouble].

"I thought the referee was having a good game up until this moment. He had been strong."

Explaining his perception of the event, Howe added: "It was, in my opinion, not the right decision. So many things to take into account. I think the speed first, it was a ricochet that when slowed down looks totally different from the live event.

"It was hugely frustrating for us because in that moment because in that moment you know how little time there is left in the game. Nothing we can do about that."

Howe visibly attempted to keep his emotions in check despite clearly disagreeing with the crucial decision. Head coaches can be subject to punishment for criticising refereeing decisions. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta received a charge from the Football Association for comments made after his side's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle earlier this month.

"I have to control myself, that's my job," Howe told reporters. "It doesn't do any good to lose control of what you think and say.

"But I just feel for the players after what they've given today and how we've performed in very difficult circumstances and what that decision does to the group. Now the destiny is not with us, but that's tough to take after being so close."