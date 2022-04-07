Eddie Howe drops Bruno Guimaraes hint at Newcastle United

The Newcastle United midfielder’s first three starts for the club have come away from home.

Guimaraes came off the bench in last weekend's 5-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur following a midweek game for Brazil away to Bolivia, but he’s in contention to start against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow night with Joe Willock doubtful with a knee problem.

Asked about the prospect of a first home start for the 24-year-old January signing, Howe said: “Yeah, depending on obviously what team we pick.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes – who scored a stunning first goal for the club in last month’s win over Southampton – backs up his “flamboyance” and technical ability with a welcome “steeliness, according to Howe.

"I think Bruno, in the little cameos he’s given, has given a glimpse of what he’s capable of,” said United’s head coach. “Certainly I think supporters have taken to that when they’ve seen little bits that he’s done.

"I think he’s done very well in the short time he’s had on the pitch at home. I think he’s been excellent. He’s been someone that I’ve really enjoyed working with. He’s very much a winner. He’s got a great attitude to his training and the way he conducts himself.

"With his flamboyance and technique comes a steeliness, which is hugely important in his position. Yeah, let’s see what happens.”

Bruno Guimaraes against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Supporters are keen to see Guimaraes get his first home start.

“I need to pick the best player for the position to get the best result for the team,” said Howe. “If that player can generate a good atmosphere just by playing, then yeah, all the better in terms of that.

"But I’d be foolish to make a decision just based on the reaction of the crowd. It’s got to be what the team needs.

Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais on deadline day in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons, scored for Brazil in a 4-0 win over Bolivia.