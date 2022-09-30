Eddie Howe drops January hint after Newcastle United transfer breakthrough

The club today confirmed that it will sign the 18-year-old Central Coast Mariners forward – who made his senior debut for Australia against New Zealand last weekend – in January.

Kuol, likely to be loaned out for the second half of the season, visited the club this week to meet Howe, look at the club’s facilities and sign his contract after United triggered his reported £300,000 release clause.

"I’m very excited,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a young player of huge potential.

"I think it’s a show really from the club and myself where we want to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

"He’s had a dramatic rise, and he’s in a position where he excites everybody, but there needs to be some patience shown, and, touch wood, we’ll look after him, and he’ll go out on loan and develop.

"Hopefully, when he comes here, he can play a part in our future.”

Garang Kuol will join Newcastle United in January.

Newcastle’s plan is to loan Kuol, possibly to a club in Portugal, to help him gain the work permit he needs to play in England.

The Home Office uses a points-based system, and players who don’t automatically meet the criteria can ask for the FA Exceptions Panel to consider the player’s “experience and value”.

Kuol – who impressed playing for the A-League All Stars against Barcelona in May – hopes to play for his country in the World Cup in November, which would strengthen his case for a work permit.

Howe admitted that United’s plan for Kuol could yet change.

“I’d say at the moment the plan would probably be (to loan Kuol), and these things can change, but he would go on a loan spell from January,” said Howe.