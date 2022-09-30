Newcastle United’s head coach was made favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate by some bookmakers after a defeat to Italy and a draw against Germany during the international.

And Howe was asked about the job ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

“Gareth’s done an incredible job, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” said Howe. “I have been lucky enough to go in and see him work, and I have a lot of time for him and Steve Holland.

"They’ve been amazing for England. You have to remember where England were before he took over, and what he has done for the country.

“I never say never, never say ‘no, it won’t be something I’m interested in’. But, in the short term, it’s not on my radar at all. It’s all Newcastle – and trying to make this team better.”

Howe, 44, added that his preference is the “day-to-day” coaching of club football.

“I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground, international football you get that taken away for long periods,” said Howe. “At this moment in my life, that’s not something I want to do.”