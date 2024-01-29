Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have Miguel Almiron back available after the winger missed Saturday's 2-0 win at Fulham due to illness.

Almiron has also been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this transfer window with his absence over the weekend fuelling speculation.

But Howe expects the 29-year-old to return to training on Monday ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday night (8:15pm kick-off). Jamaal Lascelles also missed the match at Craven Cottage due to a calf issue. The Magpies' skipper has been linked with a move to Besiktas and is set to miss Tuesday night's match as things stand.

"We hope Miggy will be with us," Howe said. "Jamaal I'm not so sure about, it's not a serious injury but it might be enough to keep him out of this game.

"We'll wait and see, maybe he'll be close but we certainly hope to have Miggy with us."

Howe said last week that it 'wouldn't make sense' for Newcastle to sell an attacking player like Callum Wilson amid reports linking him with a move away from the club. And when asked if the same applies to Almiron, the United head coach said: "100%."

Almiron's involvement at Aston Villa will be telling given the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Following the win at Fulham, Howe said: “Miggy is genuinely ill. He’s been so important for us.

"This year, he’s worked incredibly hard, and he’s been reliable for us. He’s always been fit. He hasn’t missed many games, and that’s been vitally important for us when we’ve had so many injuries to our attacking players.