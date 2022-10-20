Eddie Howe drops new Newcastle United selection hint as he considers Tottenham Hotspur changes

Anderson gave his team a “lift” against Everton last night when he replaced Jacob Murphy in the 72nd minute, according to Eddie Howe. Newcastle won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron – and the club’s sixth in the table ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Anderson – who helped loan club Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – was fielded on the left side of midfield, where Howe is missing Allan Saint-Maximin.

And the 19-year-old is firmly in Howe’s thinking ahead of the club’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Asked if Anderson was close to starting his first Premier League game, Howe said: “He’s very close, yeah.

"He’s a big part of our squad, he’s regularly entering the pitch in different positions, which is great. He’s got that versatility that, at the moment, we really need. He did well in the wide position.

"He gave us a little lift when we needed it, defended very well and supported Dan Burn on that left flank, so I’m really pleased with Elliot.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe and his staff are assessing Joelinton, who was forced off against Everton with a knee problem.

“I think, naturally, we will have a few concerns,” said United’s head coach. “You always do after every game, especially the second game in quick succession.

"I think we’ll naturally be stretched a little bit before our next game, but I don’t know, at this moment in time, if we’ll have anyone who won’t make the next game. We’ll try and get our team selection right.”

Howe named an unchanged starting XI against Everton, but there could be one or more changes against third-placed Tottenham.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson in action against Everton.

“There could be changes,” said Howe. “I’ll always try and assess the squad, and see where they are physically, and see if they can give their best effort.