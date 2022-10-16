Eddie Howe issues 'huge' Newcastle United injury updates on Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak

Striker Isak, signed in the summer for £60million, has suffered a setback on his return from the thigh injury he suffered on international duty with Sweden last month – and may be out until Christmas.

“Huge blows for us," said head coach Eddie Howe. “They’re both very different cases.

"Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be probably a few days out, but, because it’s the third time he’s done it, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.

"That’s a blow, and Alex has just re-injured his thigh. It’s a similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden. He’s going to be out for a while. We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle remain sixth after taking a hard-fought point at Old Trafford, where Joelinton twice hit the woodwork.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

"Especially first-half, we had our moments,” said Howe. “Joe’s obviously hit the woodwork twice, and that’s a big moment in the game.

"I think Callum Wilson’s penalty shout is a very strong one. We’ve had other moments and chances today.

"In the last couple of weeks we’ve been better around the box. We weren’t quite there today. Even so, very proud of the players and very proud of what they’ve given, and really pleased with the result and defensive performance.”

Howe’s team have only lost once so far this season, and that defeat came to Liverpool at Anfield in controversial circumstances.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, right, and his assistant Jason Tindall.

"I think the hallmark of a good team is being hard to beat,” said Howe. “Defensive solidity, being hard to score against … I have to compliment the players on delivering those things for us consistently.