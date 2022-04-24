Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United injury hint on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson ahead of Liverpool game

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are working towards comebacks from their respective foot and Achilles injuries, while Ryan Fraser is sidelined with a hamstring problem ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

Howe was asked if there would be anyone back for the April 30 fixture after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

“Not sure as we speak,” said United’s head coach. “I'd probably say no off the top of my head, but we'll wait and see.”

Newcastle moved up to ninth place after the Norwich game, and Howe won’t rush any of the trio back ahead of time. Asked about Trippier and Wilson last week, Howe said: “They’re still on track, nothing has changed over the last few days. They’re still on track to hopefully play (again) this season.”