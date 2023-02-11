The domestic champions have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over a series of alleged breaches of financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City manager Pep Guardiola pointed the finger at nine clubs, including Newcastle, when asked about the club’s situation.

Howe refused to discuss the charges, though he did address financial fair play, which has limited Newcastle’s spending since the club’s takeover in late 2021, ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth.

And Howe suggested that United’s position in the transfer market won’t change in the short-term while the club attempts to increase its commercial revenues after years of stagnation under former owner Mike Ashley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always said FFP is real for us,” said United’s head coach. “I don’t quite understand the figures and the numbers, because I’m not doing them.

"I don’t know how it fully works, I’m obviously led by the people above me – and what we can and can’t do. Certainly, it has been there – and it will continue to be there for us – unless we dramatically change our revenue streams."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but the FFP limits what it can spend on players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if City’s predicament illustrated why Newcastle hadn’t behaved like the so-called “richest club in the world”, Howe said: “Yes, they (the club’s owners) have (been sensible).

"The conditions we face mean we have to. Hopefully, it does give a greater understanding of our methods, and what we are trying to do, and me in press conferences trying to explain it.

"It’s very difficult to explain it unless you’ve got all the numbers sitting in front of you. I can’t fully give you the explanation, but the way we have reacted in the transfer market, hopefully it makes sense.”

United spent £45million on Everton winger Anthony Gordon in last month’s transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad