Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is the Football Association’s top choice to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate has stepped down from his role as England manager after leading the national team to the Euro 2024 final. As the top-performing English manager in the Premier League in recent seasons, Howe has unsurprisingly been heavily linked with the position.

It is understood that Howe would be the Football Association’s top target to replace Southgate, who leaves after eight years in charge of England. Howe was appointed as Newcastle's head coach in November 2021 and initially led the club from the relegation zone to an 11th place finish in the Premier League before building on that with a fourth place finish, Champions League qualification and a Carabao Cup final in his first full campaign in charge.

Last season was more frustrating as The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League and missed out on Europe while the wait for a major trophy goes on. Still, Howe’s stock remains high given his achievements on Tyneside and at AFC Bournemouth previously.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales has been questioned on the situation surrounding Howe, stating the club would ‘absolutely’ fight to keep hold of the 46-year-old if approached by The FA.

“It is that, speculation,” Eales said about the England links. “Obviously Eddie's been an amazing manager at the club, he's committed to the club in the work that he's done and what he's shown and we're obviously committed to him.

“We had a multi-year extension last summer, we're on an exciting journey and as far as we're concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that, so from that perspective, there's nothing really I can add.”

When asked if the club would fight to keep hold of him, Eales added: “Yes, absolutely.

“I don’t want to speak on hypotheticals so let me just step back and go, going into a new season, for us as a club Eddie has done a brilliant job.

“He’s a great developer of players. He gets the psyche of the club and Newcastle and the fans. We’ve seen that with the way the team and the supporters have that affinity.

“For us, he is exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That’s why we think he’s the right man for Newcastle. We love him.”

It was widely reported that Howe signed a long-term contract at Newcastle in 2022 after guiding the club to Premier League safety. But now Eales has claimed a new extension was then agreed with Howe last summer which would entitle Newcastle to a significant compensation fee should an approach be made.

But should England or any clubs interested in appointing Howe be willing to pay up, the club would be powerless to say no.

“He’s under a multi-year deal, there’s not a set number, it’s about he’s our employee so from that perspective we’re not looking to release Eddie for all the reasons I’ve spoken about,” Eales continued.

“He’s a top coach, he’s the right coach for Newcastle United at the right moment and this is the coach we want to lead the club for the future.

“I think from that perspective, you’re right [the club would be powerless if compensation fee paid].”

While no recent conversations are claimed to have taken place behind the scenes at Newcastle about the England role, Eales is confident in Howe remaining in charge this coming season.

“We’ve not had recent discussions [about England],” Eales admitted. “What Eddie has been doing in that interim period between Dan [Ashworth] leaving and Paul [Mitchell] coming in is obviously there’s been a lot of discussions going on.

“As far as we’re concerned we’re focused on the new pre-season, excited to be here in Adidas HQ getting ready for the new pre-season.

“As you know with Eddie, the smile on his face when he’s out there with the players. This is what he loves, the two-a-days [training sessions], working with the players. From that perspective, he’s committed and doing what you’d expect from Eddie which is focusing on the season ahead.”

When asked if he expects Howe to be in the dugout for the 2024-25 campaign, Eales responded: “Absolutely, yes, all I can say is I’ve spent the last three months with Eddie, with Dan when he left in terms of very hands-on in terms of how we’re planning for Newcastle United for the season ahead.

“Part of the importance of Paul coming in with Eddie is to let Eddie do the strengths he’s got and take away from him some of the things that if it was Eddie he would spend all his time and every waking hour on.

“What we have to do is channel Eddie onto what he does best and that is on the grass, with that he is phenomenal in terms of putting that team together and then as a club that is what we are trying to do with hires like Paul Mitchell.

“Everything we’re doing – Paul coming in, James [Bunce] coming, the performance director, in terms of how we talk about strengthening the squad, dealing with PSR, making sure with a lot of dialogue from Eddie we’re retaining that core squad that we need to go forwards and kick on – that’s what we’re looking to do and that’s what we’re hoping with Eddie we’ve got a coach for the long-term.

“From the performance perspective, it’s about what can we do to help Eddie. It is all about recruitment perspective or an academy and who we are bringing through the pipelines or availability from an injury.

“How can we help Eddie to have the tools to out the best possible team out there? We know in Eddie we have a great coach who can lead us onto great things.”