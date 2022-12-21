Eddie Howe explains Elliot Anderson's Newcastle United omission – and clarifies Loris Karius and Ryan Fraser absences

Anderson was among the absences last night as Newcastle United beat Gary O’Neil’s side 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Loris Karius and Ryan Fraser, meanwhile, were not among the substitutes at St James’s Park, and Howe was asked about the absences after the game.

“Elliot’s working back to fitness,” said Howe. “He’s had a couple of niggles behind the scenes. He’s doing some fitness work to make sure he’s fully fit. The other two guys (Karius and Fraser) were fine.”

Howe named a strong starting XI for the fourth-round tie featuring all the club’s World Cup players. United’s head coach said: “We’ve had players away who haven’t had a lot of football. You can train as much as you want, but nothing replicates the games. So I think there’s some players there who will benefit from the match. We’ll be better for that game. It was important we progressed.”

