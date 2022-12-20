What Eddie Howe did before Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win – and what fans sang in the final minutes

Newcastle United, certainly, were groggy at times tonight, but they got the job done to book the club a Carabao Cup quarter-final place.

The club beat Bournemouth, Howe's old club, 1-0 thanks to an Adam Smith own goal in front of another full house at St James’s Park.

Howe – who was unusually coy when asked about his team selection ahead of the game – had all but named his strongest starting XI for the fourth-round tie.

United’s head coach had wanted to keep Bournemouth guessing about the players who were available to him, and Gary O’Neil, his counterpart, may have been surprised at the strength of the team his side faced.

Full-strength team

All five of Newcastle’s World Cup players – Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar – started the game, which followed a 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano at St James’s Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United players celebrate after taking the lead through an Adam Smith own goal.

United dominated the early stages, but didn’t test Mark Travers in goal. Kieran Trippier was off target with an ambitious free-kick, and Fabian Schar, on his 31st birthday, flashed a long-range shot wide.

The game, and the stadium, started to come to life midway through the half. Newcastle finally picked their way through Bournemouth’s defence in the 26th minute, but the close-range strike was belatedly ruled out for offside call against Joe Willock.

United tried to up the pressure as the break neared, but the visitors, defending with two banks or four, were hard to break down.

Almiron miss

Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore battles for the ball with Newcastle United's Dan Burn.

They had a chance late in the half when Guimaraes played the ball to Dan Burn on the left. Burn delivered a low cross across the face of goal, but leading scorer Miguel Almiron, waiting at the far post, couldn’t turn it in, and Bournemouth cleared the danger.

Almiron has scored far more challenging goals this season, and Howe’s players left the pitch at the break knowing they should have taken the lead.

Howe made his first change early in the second half. Allan Saint-Maximin replaced Joe Willock. The switch saw Joelinton drop back into midfield, and Saint-Maximin, playing on the left, quickly livened United up.

Saint-Maximin was a threat in and around the box, but the breakthrough didn’t come from his side. Trippier delivered a cross from the right, and Smith, under pressure from Wilson, headed it into his own net.

Howe then sent on Chris Wood and Jacob Murphy – they replaced Wilson and Almiron – and United attempted to see the game out.

Newcastle had a penalty appeal waved away late in the game, and Guimaraes was replaced by Jonjo Shelvey for the final few minutes.

United weren’t at the best, but the players, back in Premier League action on Boxing Day, will be better for the minutes they got against a competitive Bournemouth team.

Fans chanted that they were going to Wembley in added time, but Howe and his players know that if they are to progress further, they will have to play much better.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Thursday night.