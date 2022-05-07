The defender this week signed a new one-year deal ahead of the summer expiry of his contract.

Dummett – who missed most of 2020 through injury – has only made two starts since Howe took charge last November, but the club’s head coach has seen enough – on and off the pitch – to convince him the the 30-year-old still has a lot to offer his hometown club.

Asked about the deal, United’s head coach said: “Great, great personality, Newcastle through and through. Loves the club, loves everything connected with the club.

"I think it’s very, very important that the characters of the squad are of the highest quality, and I think Paul is. I still think he’s got a lot to offer on the pitch as well.

"I’ve been really pleased to see him stay fit for a sustained period of time. He’s trained very well.

"You have to remember back to the Leeds game, a pivotal game for us this season. In the moment where we were in a very difficult situation, I think he played with minimal training time that day, and I think he was outstanding against a very difficult opponent.

"He’s played his part in our success, and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

