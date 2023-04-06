Howe’s side beat West Ham United 5-1 last night. Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored two goals apiece, while substitute Alexander Isak, surprisingly left out of the starting XI, also found the net.

Newcastle were leading 2-0 before the break when Howe called his players over to the touchline during a break in play.

And an “agitated” Howe, unhappy with the mistakes which threatened to let West Ham back into the game, had some strong words for his players, despite their lead.

“I think we were agitated with the level of our performance,” said Newcastle’s head coach. “I think there was probably, when you reflect back to Sunday (against Manchester United) and the highs, emotions that that game took out of us, to come here, really quick turnaround, was always going to be difficult.

"So I’m not necessarily too critical of the team. I understand, but we looked a little fatigued today. I don’t think we were great in elements of our game, what we got through it and got a massive result.”

Asked what he said, Howe said: "I can’t tell you word for word, but we've set such high standards for ourselves, and what we didn’t want to do was let that game slip away from us.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and defender Fabian Schar applaud fans at the London Stadium.

"The game was there in the palm of our hand, and very easy to slip away, especially here where the crowd can turn on one incident, one moment. They got the goal.

