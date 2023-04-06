Howe recalled Callum Wilson to his team for last night's game against West Ham United at the London Stadium – and the move paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson scored two goals in a 5-1 win for his team, and Alexander Isak came off the bench and scored.

Howe was mindful of the demands on his players – who face Brentford away on Saturday – when he selected his starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his decision to recall Wilson, Newcastle’s head coach said: “I think I’ve got a strong squad, and with three games in six days, I want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition possible.

“In my opinion, I’d be foolish not to rotate and trust the team. I trust the squad and the players coming in. I’ve got no doubt on the quality, and we’ve got a lot of games in a short period of time.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his second goal.

“It’s always going to be judged by the result whether that (the rotation) is successful or not, and of course I want to keep people fit and give them the best chance to play as many games as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson – who had been starting games on the bench – spoke after the game about making a “statement” with his performance.

"I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks,” said the 31-year-old. “I wanted to make a statement – and show everyone I’m still here. I feel like I’m energised again, and back in the mood for scoring.”

The goals took his tally against West Ham for Newcastle and Bournemouth to 12 goals from 13 games.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts during the game last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum was very good, that goes without saying, and the two goals were very important goals for us,” said Howe.