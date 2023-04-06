Eddie Howe explains surprise Newcastle United move
Eddie Howe has explained the thinking behind his decision to leave Alexander Isak out of his starting XI.
Howe recalled Callum Wilson to his team for last night's game against West Ham United at the London Stadium – and the move paid off.
Wilson scored two goals in a 5-1 win for his team, and Alexander Isak came off the bench and scored.
Joelinton also replaced Joe Willock – who had felt his hamstring in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United – and scored twice.
Howe was mindful of the demands on his players – who face Brentford away on Saturday – when he selected his starting XI.
Asked about his decision to recall Wilson, Newcastle’s head coach said: “I think I’ve got a strong squad, and with three games in six days, I want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition possible.
“In my opinion, I’d be foolish not to rotate and trust the team. I trust the squad and the players coming in. I’ve got no doubt on the quality, and we’ve got a lot of games in a short period of time.
“It’s always going to be judged by the result whether that (the rotation) is successful or not, and of course I want to keep people fit and give them the best chance to play as many games as possible.”
Wilson – who had been starting games on the bench – spoke after the game about making a “statement” with his performance.
"I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks,” said the 31-year-old. “I wanted to make a statement – and show everyone I’m still here. I feel like I’m energised again, and back in the mood for scoring.”
The goals took his tally against West Ham for Newcastle and Bournemouth to 12 goals from 13 games.
“Callum was very good, that goes without saying, and the two goals were very important goals for us,” said Howe.
“His all-round performance was very strong, but that’s not a surprise to me. I can’t rate Callum any higher than I do, and with him and Alex, we’ve got two outstanding centre-forwards.”