Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow's omission ahead of squad decision

Eddie Howe’s revealed why Karl Darlow was not involved in Newcastle United’s home friendlies.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:00 am

Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka played against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively over the weekend – and Mark Gillespie was on the bench for both games.

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United goalkeeping decision

Howe only needs three senior goalkeepers for his 25-man Premier League squad, and there has been speculation over the futures of Dubravka and Darlow following the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley this summer.

Asked why 31-year-old Darlow was not involved in the back-to-back games at St James’s Park, Howe said: “He’s fine. Karl played in the previous two games (against Benfica and Burnley), so it was just a rotation.”

Howe was asked about No.1 Dubravka’s performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Athletic. United’s head coach said: “I thought Martin did very well today. He made a couple of very good saves and distributed the ball well. Nick played really well (against Atalanta), so again, that’s a tough call.”

Newcastle United's Karl Darlow at the Estadio da Luz.
