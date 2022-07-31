The club this week confirmed that long-serving Smith – who hadn’t been involved in pre-season – had left the club. Smith had served a number of United managers during two spells on the club’s coaching staff.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Adam Bartlett has been working with the club’s four senior goalkeepers in pre-season – and the 36-year-old will continue in that role, though the club may bring in “support” for him.

Asked about the change, head coach Howe said: “We’ll certainly stick with Adam. We may look to add someone to the group to give him support.

"I’d like to pay tribute to Simon, and the work he’s done for the football club over a number of years in a couple of stints. He’s a great guy, and a wonderful coach, and we wish him well.”

Smith – who made 501 appearances for Gateshead during his own playing career – served under Ruud Guillit and Sir Bobby Robson at United, and returned to the club in 2015 and worked Steve McClaren, Rafa Benitez, Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe.

"It’s been a great privilege to work for Newcastle United, and I’ve hugely enjoyed the many opportunities I've had to work with our first-team goalkeepers throughout the years,” said Newton Aycliffe-born Smith, who had started his playing career at Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Karl Darlow working with goalkeeping coach Simon Smith last season.