Howe, also without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, left Krafth out of his squad after the defender picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the game, which was decided by goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.

Asked about 28-year-old Krafth’s absence, United’s head coach said: “Slight hamstring problem last couple of days. Hopefully nothing serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”

Howe also lost captain Jamaal Lascelles to injury during the warm up. Howe said: “I think he felt his thigh in the warm up. I don’t think he could really sprint, so I don’t know whether it’s a pull or tightness. I need to speak to him to find out.”