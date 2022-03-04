Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United training call-up for Santiago Munoz

Eddie Howe wants to see more younger faces in training at Newcastle United as Covid-19 protocols are eased at the club.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:19 pm

A number of Under-23 players trained with Howe’s squad this week ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

One of them was Santiago Munoz, who joined on an 18-month loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last summer.

Asked if he envisaged Munoz playing a first-team role before the end of his loan, head coach Howe said: “I’ve seen minimal match action of him. The reason for that is, with Covid, we haven’t mixed the groups too much,

"Certainly, with restrictions seeming to be relaxed, it’s something we can encourage more. I want to see more of the Under-18s, Under-23s with us, giving people the opportunity to step up. I wouldn’t attach too many promises to that, because we’re in a relegation fight, and I need Premier League players in this fight, but it’s certainly something I want to try and push.”

Santos Laguna forward Santiago Munoz, who's on loan at Newcastle United.

