Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United training call-up for Santiago Munoz

Asked if he envisaged Munoz playing a first-team role before the end of his loan, head coach Howe said: “I’ve seen minimal match action of him. The reason for that is, with Covid, we haven’t mixed the groups too much,

"Certainly, with restrictions seeming to be relaxed, it’s something we can encourage more. I want to see more of the Under-18s, Under-23s with us, giving people the opportunity to step up. I wouldn’t attach too many promises to that, because we’re in a relegation fight, and I need Premier League players in this fight, but it’s certainly something I want to try and push.”