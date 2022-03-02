Newcastle United drop Allan Saint-Maximin injury hint as Santiago Munoz gets training call-up

Saint-Maximin this week returned to Tyneside from a spell of “intensive treatment” in Monaco. However, the winger – who has missed Newcastle United’s last two games with a calf problem – was not in the training gallery today published by the club.

Speaking after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford, head coach Howe said: “We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game. He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.”

Defender Fabian Schar was also not in any of the training photographs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old forward Santiago Munoz, signed on loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last year, was among the Under-23 players who took part in the session.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.