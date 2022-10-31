News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe explains unusual Newcastle United substitution

Eddie Howe made full use of his Newcastle United bench against Aston Villa.

By Miles Starforth
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 10:17am

Howe, normally only permitted to use five of his nine substitutes, brought on Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood during the 4-0 win. United’s head coach was asked about his sixth substitution after the result, which saw his team remain fourth in the Premier League.

Read More
The 'unnoticed' Newcastle United player making big strides under Eddie Howe

And Howe revealed that he had taken advantage of the Premier League’s concussion rules. As Villa Emiliano Martinez had been taken off before the break with a suspected concussion following an earlier collision with Tyrone Mings, the visitors were permitted an additional substitute.

Most Popular

Newcastle were also permitted an extra change as a result of that so Villa wouldn’t get an unfair advantage. Asked about the sixth substitution, Howe said: “That was due to the concussion sub that Villa used.”

The Premier League first introduced additional permanent concussions substitutions last year.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin waiting to come on against Aston Villa.
Eddie HoweAston VillaJamaal Lascelles