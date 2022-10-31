Howe, normally only permitted to use five of his nine substitutes, brought on Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood during the 4-0 win. United’s head coach was asked about his sixth substitution after the result, which saw his team remain fourth in the Premier League.

And Howe revealed that he had taken advantage of the Premier League’s concussion rules. As Villa Emiliano Martinez had been taken off before the break with a suspected concussion following an earlier collision with Tyrone Mings, the visitors were permitted an additional substitute.

Newcastle were also permitted an extra change as a result of that so Villa wouldn’t get an unfair advantage. Asked about the sixth substitution, Howe said: “That was due to the concussion sub that Villa used.”

The Premier League first introduced additional permanent concussions substitutions last year.