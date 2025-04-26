Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has hit back at Fabrizio Romano’s transfer claim that there is ‘strong interest’ in Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley.

Last week, Romano reported that Miley has been targeted by a number of clubs across the Premier League and German Bundesliga ahead of the summer transfer window.

After playing 26 times for Newcastle last season, Miley has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions with only four coming from the start. He scored in his only Premier League start of the campaign so far with Newcastle beating Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park back in February, he also found the net in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round.

While Miley was able to be a regular in Newcastle’s injury-hit side last season, the return of Joelinton and Joe Willock from injury, as well as Sandro Tonali from a betting ban, have limited his first-team opportunities this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides Lewis Miley Newcastle United transfer update

Last Friday, Romano issued a transfer update regarding Miley on X, which read: “Several clubs are following the situation of Lewis Miley ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Premier League and Bundesliga clubs hold strong interest in the midfielder who may find it difficult for game time behind such a strong midfield three at Newcastle.”

Miley turns 19 next month and is a highly-rated young player at Newcastle. But, as an academy graduate, any sale of Miley would represent a pure PSR profit for Newcastle.

The midfielder signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle last year, which is understood to run until June 2028.

Eddie Howe responds to Lewis Miley transfer claims

When the transfer claims surrounding Miley were put to Newcastle head coach Howe, he could not have been clearer in his response.

“Lewis is absolutely pivotal to our future here,” Howe said. “From my perspective, he's going absolutely nowhere.

“We want to build the team with him in it for many, many years. That's my thought process.”

UEFA rules make Lewis Miley a valuable asset to Newcastle United

While Miley has proven to be a promising young player on the pitch for Newcastle, his status as a young club-trained player is beneficial when it comes to the UEFA squad lists for next season.

Miley and Sean Longstaff are the only first-team players who can be classed as ‘club-trained’ based on UEFA’s squad rules. Although as Miley is under the age of 21, he does not need to be included in Newcastle’s main squad list as he could also be named in an additional ‘List B’ that consists of academy players who have been eligible to play for the club for at least two years.

Clubs must have at least four ‘club-trained’ players in order to fill a full squad quota of 25 players in European competitions next season.

Newcastle will be competing in Europe next season having won the Carabao Cup, which grants a Conference League qualification. But The Magpies’ European ambitions are higher than that with five games remaining in the Premier League.

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table but would climb up to third with a win over Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off). This season, the top five clubs in the Premier League will qualify for the Champions League while sixth place will qualify for the Europa League.

Seventh will also likely grant a Europa League qualification spot should Manchester City, Nottingham Forest or Aston Villa win the FA Cup. If that happens and Newcastle finish in the top seven, the Conference League qualification spot would go to the team sitting eighth in the Premier League.