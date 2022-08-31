Eddie Howe fears Newcastle United star's season could be over following serious injury blow
Emil Krafth’s Newcastle United season may already be over following the defender’s serious knee injury suffered at Tranmere Rovers last week.
The right-back – who impressed during Kieran Trippier’s injury absence last season – tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Prenton Park last Wednesday.
As a result, the Sweden international could be facing between six and nine months on the sidelines, according to Newcastle head coach Eddie howe.
A nine month absence would mean Krafth wouldn’t be back available for Newcastle until pre-season next year.
"It's an ACL injury,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Liverpool.
“He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”
Read More
Last month, Krafth signed a one-year contract extension at Newcastle until 2024.
But the severity of his injury means he won’t be included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the Premier League campaign and could well be omitted once again following the January transfer window depending on his recovery progress.
Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, Howe said: “Emil has been superb for us every since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.”
On Instagram, Krafth reacted to his injury by posting a message to supporters: “Hard to find words and still can’t believe it.
“This was not the way I wanted the season to start! Gonna be out for several months with a knee injury.
"Devastated I can't be out there and help the team, but I will do my best to push the lads to reach success!
"One thing I know is that the sun will rise tomorrow again and I will work extremely hard to get back as soon as possible! Thanks for all the messages and love you all have [been] giving me. See you soon back out there!”