The right-back – who impressed during Kieran Trippier’s injury absence last season – tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Prenton Park last Wednesday.

As a result, the Sweden international could be facing between six and nine months on the sidelines, according to Newcastle head coach Eddie howe.

A nine month absence would mean Krafth wouldn’t be back available for Newcastle until pre-season next year.

Emil Krafth of Newcastle United challenges Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"It's an ACL injury,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Liverpool.

“He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Last month, Krafth signed a one-year contract extension at Newcastle until 2024.

But the severity of his injury means he won’t be included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the Premier League campaign and could well be omitted once again following the January transfer window depending on his recovery progress.

Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, Howe said: “Emil has been superb for us every since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.”

On Instagram, Krafth reacted to his injury by posting a message to supporters: “Hard to find words and still can’t believe it.

“This was not the way I wanted the season to start! Gonna be out for several months with a knee injury.

"Devastated I can't be out there and help the team, but I will do my best to push the lads to reach success!