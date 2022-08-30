Jurgen Klopp makes big Newcastle United transfer prediction ahead of Liverpool match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels Newcastle United are already capable of challenging at the top end of the Premier League table.
The Magpies have been in fine form under Eddie Howe in 2022 with only Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool having picked up more points since New Year’s Day.
Since the club's Saudi-led takeover last October, Newcastle have spent around £210million on new signings with record arrival Alexander Isak arriving from Real Sociedad for £60million last week.
And Klopp believes Newcastle’s recent additions will help them challenge for a top-six finish under Howe.
Read More
"They will be [the next team to break into the top six],” Klopp admitted. “If Eddie Howe gets time, I am not sure they need another transfer window [to compete at the top].
"Newcastle is a great club. They have had a lot of success in the past but in recent years not so much any more. They have everything you need to be a top-six club, or whatever that means.
"They are unbeaten this season, since Eddie is there they have got an awful lot of points and played really good the second half of last season. They are really difficult to play against.
"They are a threat and Isak, they bought a really good player, but not just him, [Sven] Botman, Bruno Guimaraes we saw last season, smart signings, good signings. [Chris] Wood, a real machine up front.
“If Callum Wilson cannot play, any team would recognise that because he’s a top class striker. They are a completely different animal.”