Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle are looking to end their Premier League losing streak at home to Brentford on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).

Howe and his side were criticised following the 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While The Magpies boss accepted the performance was far from the standard he expects from his side, he admitted he is ‘immune’ to any criticism received as a result.

“I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive.

“I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything really about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game and if we don’t I’m disappointed in myself so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.”

When asked if he uses any criticism as a source of inspiration, Howe added: “I’m criticising myself. I don’t listen to other people criticising me, so I’m immune to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle face a busy schedule in the coming weeks as they balance Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup football with seven games in the space of three weeks. And Howe is confident his side will be able to turn things around heading into an important run of fixtures.

“Absolutely,” Howe added when asked if he felt a drive from his players to get things back on track. “They are an incredible group to work with.

“Mentality is there. It doesn’t just change. Our mentality last year was the thing that drove us to the consistency we showed.