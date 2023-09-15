Watch more videos on Shots!

The international break has brought with it some fresh injury blows while defender Sven Botman was given extra time to recover after missing the 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out due to an ankle issue.

But Howe remained coy on whether the Dutch centre-back would be involved at St James’ Park this weekend.

“Possibly, he’s trained this week,” said The Magpies’ head coach. “Fingers crossed for Sven, we’ll see how he feels today.”

Newcastle’s major injury concern to come from the international break was Sandro Tonali, who picked up a thigh injury while away with Italy that forced him out of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

The 23-year-old is a serious doubt for the weekend following the results of a scan.

“He felt his thigh in training,” Howe added. “So he has come back in and he’s had a scan, there’s a slight injury there so we don’t think it’s serious or too long but we’ll wait and see if he’s available this weekend.”

Elliot Anderson also withdrew from the Scotland squad due to injury and returned to Newcastle but is in contention to be named on the bench this weekend.

When asked if Anderson would be available, Howe replied: “We hope so, fingers crossed Elliot can make the squad.”

Tonali’s potential absence would allow Sean Longstaff to come into midfield in his place and make his first start of the season.