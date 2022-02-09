Eddie Howe hails Newcastle United player after 'outstanding' performance

Howe labelled Targett’s first appearance as “outstanding” after last night’s 3-1 home win over Everton. The result lifted the club out the relegation zone for the first time since October 2. Targett signed on loan from Aston Villa last week, had set the tone with a series of early challenges – and quickly settled into the back four.

"Outstanding,” said Howe. “He’s a very level-headed and calm person – he defended really, really well.

United’s head coach added: "Matt, I thought, was excellent. Very, very strong performance. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that it looked like he’d been part of that back four for a number of years. I thought his positioning was very good, his use of the ball was good. Very pleased him with.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Targett tweeted: “What a game full of fight and desire. The atmosphere was amazing tonight. Thank you for the warm welcome.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Matt Targett.