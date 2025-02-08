There was a mix of emotions for Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe when assessing his side’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Newcastle progressed to the last-16 of the FA Cup with a thrilling win against the League One side. Joe Willock scored twice either side of a Callum Wilson strike while Ethan Laird and Tomoki Iwata scored for the hosts.

“A really tricky game,” Howe admitted. “I think before the game we knew it was going to be a very tough match and then we conceded after a minute and sort of all your thoughts are confirmed, really.

“The atmosphere then is electric in the stadium and I thought we did well to navigate the early part of the game because that was a difficult first half for us.”

Laird’s goal for Birmingham came inside the opening minute of the match as he lashed the ball in following a corner. It was only the second goal The Magpies conceded from a corner this season after Thomas Soucek’s goal for West Ham United back in November.

“We were disappointed with the first one because it set play,” Howe added. “Considering the amount of corners that Arsenal had on Wednesday, and we looked pretty solid in that respect then first corner Birmingham get, we concede.

“Then it's a mountain to climb for us. But, I mean, I have to pay tribute to the strike for the second goal [from Iwata] from their perspective. It was an unbelievable hit, it was right behind it.”

Willock’s equaliser was a controversial one as the linesman gave the goal despite it being close to the line.

“I thought our goals were good,” Howe said. “I mean, I need to see them again, but it's just Callum Wilson in the right place at the right time.

“That's what he's made a career out of. Joe Willock's two goals will be massive for him.”

Birmingham manager Chris Davies said on Willock’s equaliser: “I think from my point of view, it's all that's been said really.I've not actually seen the footage that everyone's talking about, but it sounds like it was inconclusive whether it was over or not and in that case it’s a 50/50 chance that goes in your favour and it has gone in their favour.

“You can say it’s a bit harsh but there’s nothing we can do. We respect the officials but I suppose it shows why there is goalline technology and why it’s so important.”

No technology in place for FA Cup matches

No technology is in place in FA Cup matches up to and including the fourth round following a recent rule change. This will be Newcastle’s last match without VAR or goalline technology in place this season.

Former Birmingham City defender Curtis Davies said during BBC One’s coverage: “You've got a linesman there who has guessed, that's it.

"When there's no technology, he's had to make a call and for me, that's not definitive. We've stopped it a hundred times during the game and we couldn't decide. The fact he's looking through a player as well, it's just a guess.”