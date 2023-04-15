Eddie Howe has a Newcastle United concern ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game after shock Aston Villa loss

Eddie Howe’s third-placed side were beaten 3-0 at Villa Park on an afternoon when little went right for the visitors.

Jacob Ramsey gave the home side a first-half lead, and Ollie Watkins netted twice after the break to cap a miserable afternoon for Newcastle, who, at least, welcomed Miguel Almiron back from injury.

Jacob Ramsey celebrates Aston Villa's first goal.

Villa were better in just about every department, and United made a series of uncharacteristic defensive mistakes.

And the defeat, the club’s heaviest of the campaign, has given Howe a lot to consider ahead of next Sunday’s hugely-important home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Certainly, the ease with which Villa were able to score will concern him.

Howe had made a surprise change, starting Anthony Gordon ahead of Sean Longstaff a week after the winger, a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Brentford, reacted angrily to his injury-time withdrawal.

Watkins had warned before the game that Newcastle would “come flying out” against Villa. Yet, for the second game running, United were on the back foot from the first whistle.

The visitors had an early let-off after Ollie Watkins struck the post with just 30 seconds on the clock after holding off Sven Botman.

Alexander Isak had a shot tipped over by Emiliano Martinez before Villa took an 11th-minute lead. A deep cross from the right was headed down by Watkins into the path of an unmarked Ramsey, who beat Nick Pope with a first-time shot.

Ramsey struck the crossbar minutes later after Pope denied Watkins. Villa tormented United down the flanks during the first 30 minutes, and, time and again when Howe’s side did take possession, they gave the ball away cheaply.

Howe had a lot to think about on the touchline ahead of the half-time break, but he didn’t make any changes at the interval.

Watkins forced another save from Pope after the restart as Almiron, Longstaff and Elliot Anderson warmed up. Howe sent on Almiron and Callum Wilson in the 56th minute – they replaced Gordon and Jacob Muprhy – and Isak forced a save from Martinez after Joe Willock crossed from the left.

The belated changes, however, did not change the course of the game. Villa simply had the run of the pitch, and Watkins had a goal ruled out for offside in the 60th minute.However, there was no ruling an effort from the striker four minutes later after another good move from the home side. Watkins tuned and shot on the edge of the six-yard box after Alex Moreno crossed from the left.

Howe’s expression as he turned away from the pitch told its own story. He knew that there was almost certainly no way back for his team following the second goal. though he did respond by sending on Longstaff and former Villa defender Matt Targett. Elliot Anderson replaced Joelinton for the last 10 minutes.

Watkins netted a third for Villa with seven minutes left on the clock. John McGinn shrugged off two players to delivered a low ball into the box which was redirected to Watkins.