Eddie Howe’s message for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon after touchline spat

Eddie Howe’s had a message for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon after a touchline spat late in Newcastle United’s win over Brentford.

By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Apr 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read

Gordon, himself a half-time substitute, reacted angrily after being taken off late in this afternoon’s 2-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The winger, signed from Everton in January, was unhappy at coming off, and Howe spoke to him on the pitch after the game, which was decided by second-half goals from Joelinton and Alexander Isak.

“I’ve got no problem,” said United’s head coach. “Anthony’s passionate boy. He wants to do well, but there was seconds left on the clock, and we wanted to get Matty on, because Anthony was holding his ankle.”

Howe stressed that there was “no problem” with Gordon, though he added that the 22-year-old needed to “control his emotions in that moment”.

“He just needs to control his emotions in that moment, but there are no problems,” added Howe.

