Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has once again been linked with taking over from Gareth Southgate to become new England manager.

The FA have a succession plan in mind if Gareth Southgate leaves his role as England manager this summer. According to the FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, Southgate’s future will be reviewed following Euro 2024.

Speaking at England’s training base in Germany, Bullingham said: “Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees. We are no different to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short-term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates. We have that for top employees.

“I want to respect Gareth and the team that they are very focused on the tournament and we want to be supporting them with that focus. Clearly, you plan lots of different scenarios for all your top employees all the time.

“Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about it after the tournament. I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team. I want to respect the fact that they want to talk about the future after the tournament.”

If the FA do opt to move on from the former Middlesbrough defender, then Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is regarded as one of the top contenders to replace Southgate in the role. Howe has helped guide Newcastle United from relegation candidates to the Champions League and has been tipped to become a future England manager throughout his time not only on Tyneside, but at Bournemouth as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe was recently asked his thoughts about being England manager in the future by Gary Neville during his appearance on the Overlap. Howe responded: “It's a strange one for me because, when I'm in this mode, I'm totally oblivious to everything. I’m so focused on the day-to-day part, it's not a cliched answer it's the truth. I don't lift my head and see what is going on or what people say.

“Talking on the national team, my big memories were watching you [Neville] play for England. That era was very much me in my early years, forming a love for England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

“I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was immersed in it. I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can.

“I love Gareth and I’ve got a real determination for England to win. I’ve never really thought about international football. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England reached the final of 2020’s delayed European Championships but were defeated on penalties by Italy in what was their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. The Three Lions will begin this summer’s tournament as one of the favourites to go the distance in Germany.